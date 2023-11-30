Two corrections officers injured following 'violent incident' that led to lockdown of Attica facility

ATTICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Erie County corrections officers were seriously injured Tuesday in a violent incident at the Attica Correctional Facility.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Wednesday the incident started as violence among inmates at the facility that quickly escalated.

According to the sheriff's office, several staff members were assaulted, including the two corrections officers.

One of the officers was stabbed several times and the other suffered severe injuries to their face.

The sheriff's office did not release their conditions.