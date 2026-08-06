Two children in serious condition after crash at the foot of Route 33 and Oak Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a single-car crash that occurred at the foot of Route 33 and Oak Street early Thursday morning.

Police said the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox lost control, rolled over, and struck a tree. There were two adults and four children in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The two adults were transported to ECMC and the four children were transported to Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo. Two of the children remain in serious condition in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

According to police, the Accident Investigation Unit is investigating whether speed or racing with a second vehicle that was not involved in the crash were among the factors leading to the accident.