Two Chautauqua County men arrested for shooting off, possessing illegal fireworks

BUSTI, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lakewood-Busti Police Department says two men have been arrested for allegedly shooting off and possessing illegal fireworks on July 4.

According to investigators, police responded to a home on Busti-Sugar Grove Road for a fireworks complaint, just before 10:30 p.m. on July 4.

Officers say they allegedly saw a man lighting fireworks and was in possession of multiple other illegal fireworks.

Authorities identified the man as 26-year-old Jacob Brown of Jamestown and charged him with unlawfully dealing with fireworks.

Brown was released and is scheduled to appear in Town of Busti Court at a later date.

Officers say shortly after, police observed more fireworks in the area of Creekside Lane.

Officers then identified 58-year-old Raymond Kleinfelder allegedly possessing illegal fireworks and charged him with unlawfully dealing with fireworks.

Kleinfelder was released and issued an appearance ticket to appear in Town of Busti Court at a later date.