Two charged with murder in connection to shooting on Shirley Avenue in August 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office has announced that two 18-year-olds from Buffalo were arraigned before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman on an indictment charging each of them with one count of second-degree murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney's office said on August 12, 2023, when they were both 17 years old, they allegedly intentionally shot 21-year-old Quban Romell Najee Embry with an illegal gun. The alleged incident occurred on the front porch of a residence on the 200 block of Shirley Avenue. Embry died at the scene.

Because they were both 17 years old at the time of the homicide the district attorney's office said it would not release their names due to their eligibility for youthful offender adjudication.

They are scheduled to return before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case, a designated Youth Part judge, for further proceedings on February 27. Both were remanded to the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.