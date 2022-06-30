Watch Now
Two charged in connection to armed robberies and murder in Niagara Falls

Posted at 3:55 PM, Jun 30, 2022
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced two people have been charged in connection to armed robberies and the May 4, 2022 death of Cortez Gilmore in Niagara Falls.

According to the district attorney's office, Rohmelo Lewis was charged with four counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and remanded to the Niagara County Jail.

In addition, the district attorney's office announced Isaiah Christian was charged with three counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault and remanded to the Niagara County Jail.

