Two charged in car pursuit in Niagara County

Two people charged in car pursuit in Niagara County
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people are behind bars in the Niagara County Jail after a car chase took place Monday night in the Town of Cambria.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Elexus Rodriguez-Raines is the pick up truck they believe was involved in a number of hit and runs in Lockport and Amherst.

Deputies say Rodriguez-Raines took off driving through the City of Lockport before hitting two deputies' cars on East Avenue.

Rodriguez-Raines and the passenger, 36-year-old Shawn Pittler, now face several charges.

