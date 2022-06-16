Two Buffalo teens plead guilty in connection to burglarizing home and stealing vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo teens have pleaded guilty in connection to burglarizing a home and stealing a vehicle in July 2021.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that two 15-year-old boys from Buffalo pleaded guilty Wednesday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, a designated Youth Part Judge, to one count of first-degree burglary and one count of third-degree grand larceny.

According to the district attorney's office, the incident occurred on July 16, 2021 and the two boys were 14 years old at the time. The DA said the teens unlawfully entered a home on Penhurst Park with the intent to commit a burglary and ran after being confronted by a resident of the home who called 911. The teens also reportedly stole a vehicle on Bird Avenue a short time later.

They were identified through surveillance video and arrested on July 29, 2021.

The district attorney's office said if not adjudicated as youthful offenders, the teens face a maximum sentence of three to 10 years. They are scheduled to be sentenced on August 2 and remain held without bail in the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.