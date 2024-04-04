Two Buffalo restaurants nominated for James Beard Awards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two restaurants in Buffalo have been nominated for the "James Beard Awards: 2024 Restaurant and Chef Award."

The "James Beard Awards" recognize achievement and talent in the culinary arts, media, and hospitality. In addition, the nominees demonstrate a commitment to racial and gender equity.

WKBW

Ryan Fernandez of Southern Junction in Buffalo has been nominated for "Emerging Chef presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water." The owner and pit master spoke with 7 News in January after making it to the semi-finals.

"It's pretty wild because we are so new in this space. We're still feeling it out. We're still getting our feet wet here, so I couldn't even begin to imagine that we'd be secret-shopped or even be on the radar," Fernandez said.

WKBW

Waxlight Bar à Vin in Buffalo has been nominated for the "Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program." Tony Rials, a partner and bartender at the restaurant also spoke with 7 News in January after becoming one of 20 restaurants across America to make it as a semi-finalist.

"We were lucky enough to be nominated last year. So to be two years in a row, it's pretty humbling and a pretty amazing feeling for our restaurant group," Rials explained.

Watch initial reporting from 7 News anchor Pheben Kassahun below:

Two Buffalo restaurants become semi-finalists for James Beard Awards

The Restaurant and Chef Awards will be live-streamed on June 10. You can find more information here.