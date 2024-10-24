Watch Now
Two Buffalo police officers injured when attempting to make an arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo police officers are recovering after they were injured when attempting to make an arrest early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to Blake Street around midnight for the report of trespassing and observed two people, a man and a woman, in the back of a vehicle parked in a driveway. Police said officers gave commands for them to unlock the doors and open the windows but the man allegedly jumped into the driver's seat and started the vehicle.

The man is accused of driving recklessly in an attempt to flee — driving through shrubs, a fence and striking a pole — but the vehicle ultimately came to a stop and the man and woman were apprehended.

Police said approximately 2.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a scale, and $1,823 in cash were recovered and two officers were injured when attempting to make the arrest.

The injured officers and the driver of the vehicle were all taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

34-year-old Larry Rogers of West Seneca was charged with the following:

  • One count Assault in the Second Degree
  • One count Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree
  • Two counts Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
  • One count Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree
  • One count Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree
  • One count Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree
  • One count Resisting Arrest

23-year-old Kayanna Lee of Buffalo was charged with the following:

  • One count Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree
  • One count Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree
  • One count Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree
