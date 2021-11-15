Two Buffalo police officers injured during altercation with suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo Police officers are recovering after an altercation with a suspect.

The incident happened just after 3:00 P.M. Sunday in the 2400 block of Delaware Avenue. They were responding to a burglary call, according to police.

The two officers were transported to ECMC to be treated. One officer is being treated for hand injuries. There's no word how the second officer was injured.

The suspect was also transported to ECMC to be treated. He is facing charges. But his name and those charges haven’t yet been released.