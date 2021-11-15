Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two Buffalo police officers injured during altercation with suspect

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 8:48 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 20:48:52-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo Police officers are recovering after an altercation with a suspect.

The incident happened just after 3:00 P.M. Sunday in the 2400 block of Delaware Avenue. They were responding to a burglary call, according to police.

The two officers were transported to ECMC to be treated. One officer is being treated for hand injuries. There's no word how the second officer was injured.

The suspect was also transported to ECMC to be treated. He is facing charges. But his name and those charges haven’t yet been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!