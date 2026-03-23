Two Buffalo men facing more than 30 charges after Orchard Park police pursuit

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo men have been charged with more than 30 vehicle and traffic violations following a police pursuit in Orchard Park on Friday.

Just before 5:40 p.m., Orchard Park Police said a vehicle allegedly ran the red light at the intersection of South Taylor and Big Tree Roads.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and approached the car on foot, but the driver allegedly left the scene, initiating a pursuit.

According to police, the vehicle entered Route 219 northbound by driving the wrong way onto the off-ramp, and then crashed into another car on Milestrip Road head-on, ending the pursuit. The driver, 23-year-old Mikiel Gates, was arrested at the scene. His passenger, 19-year-old Ernest Edwards, allegedly left the scene on foot. Police said Edwards crossed Lake Avenue and attempted to hide behind a trailer before being arrested.

An Orchard Park Police Officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Both men have been charged with:



Second-degree reckless endangerment

Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Second-degree criminal nuisance

Resisting Arrest

Reckless Driving

30 vehicle and traffic violations

Both men were taken to ECMC for treatment and are scheduled to appear in court in April.