BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo men are facing charges in connection to a shooting outside of a Pearl Street restaurant in May.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Dalton O. Edge, Jr. and 24-year-old Kyle M. Mickens were arraigned Monday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging them with:

One count of second-degree attempted murder

Two counts of first-degree assault

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

The district attorney's office said around 2 a.m. on May 21 Edge and Mickens fired multiple shots from illegal guns into a moving vehicle on the 400 block of Pearl Street. 18 fired cartridge casings were allegedly from the scene.

A 25-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle was shot. She was treated at ECMC for serious injuries to her leg.

A 23-year-old man who was on the opposite side of the street, was also shot. He was treated at ECMC for a gunshot wound to his hip.

Mickens and Edge are scheduled to return on September 12 for a pre-trial conference and continue to remain held without bail.