Two Buffalo men accused of stealing vehicle, trespassing inside a home to avoid arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo men are accused of stealing a vehicle and trespassing inside a home in an attempt to avoid arrest.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 19-year-old Damari Patterson and 20-year-old Nyejay Braction were arraigned on Wednesday in Buffalo City Court and were charged with the following offenses:



One count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

One count of third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

One count of second-degree criminal trespass

According to the district attorney's office, Patterson and Braction allegedly stole a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV on June 11. The vehicle was reported stolen between June 8 and June 9.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop after locating the stolen vehicle at Genesee Street and Fillmore Avenue and they allegedly refused to stop and then abandoned the vehicle on Maple Ridge Avenue. They then allegedly ran inside of a home in an attempt to avoid arrest.

The district attorney's office said Patterson is scheduled to return on June 17 for a felony hearing and Braction is scheduled to return on June 17 for further proceedings.

Prosecutors argued that Patterson should be held on bail for allegedly committing a felony while serving probation for a prior conviction. The DA's office said it requested the court set bail at $50,000 cash or bond. Patterson was held on bail set at $10,000 cash or bond. Braction was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.