BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Two boys are in the hospital after being stabbed during a fight in Buffalo.

Police say the stabbing happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Mohawk Street.

WKBW

Detectives say a knife was recovered near the scene. No arrests have been made but police say one person is being questioned.

The two victims were taken to Oishei Children's Hospital. One of the boys is reportedly in critical but stable condition. The other victim is expected to be okay.