LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced two bodies were recovered from the Niagara River in Lewiston on Friday.

The sheriff's office said it received a 911 call about two bodies floating in the river in front of the New York Power Authority.

According to the sheriff's office, it was a man and a woman that were retrieved.

Their identities are unknown at this time and the incident remains under investigation.