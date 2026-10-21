BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For many schoolchildren, the hardest part of the week starts when the Friday bell rings. Many students rely on school resources for breakfast and lunch, but when they leave on Friday, they're often unsure where their next meal will come from.

On October 13, volunteers gathered at Wegmans to pack 750 bags of weekend food for students at BUILD Academy, Buffalo Public School 92.

The bags were packed by Wegmans, Kreher Family Farms and Two Birds, a new pasture-raised egg brand that launched at Wegmans this fall. The name comes from the idea that one purchase can have two impacts: shoppers take home pasture-raised eggs with rich golden yolks, and a portion of every sale supports Blessings in a Backpack, a national nonprofit that fights childhood hunger on weekends. Two Birds kicked off the partnership with a $25,000 donation and gives 20 cents from every carton sold.

"If you have a strong stomach, you have a strong mind," Adam Sumlin, Western New York program coordinator for Blessings in a Backpack, said.

Lisa Hanneman, the organization's chief development officer, said the impact reaches well beyond one school. The effort, she said, "spreads joy and love, not just throughout the school, but throughout the Western New York community."

Shoppers can support the cause by picking up a carton of Two Birds eggs at Wegmans.

WATCH: Two Birds and Blessings in a Backpack pack 750 weekend meals for Buffalo kids