Two arrests made after woman was stabbed while inside lobby of School 89

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced two arrests have been made after an investigation into a stabbing that occurred in the lobby of Dr. Lydia T. Wright School 89.

The incident occurred just before 5:40 p.m. on December 8. Police said a 31-year-old woman was at the school picking up her child and following a physical altercation she was stabbed in the back. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said she was stabbed with a pocket knife.

Police identified the suspects as 34-year-old Diamond Gray and 35-year-old Dominique Gray. Both were charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Both are scheduled to return to court on January 5. The judge set bail at $1,500 cash, $5,000 bond, $5,000 partially secured bond or release under supervision for Diamond and $10,000 cash, bond or partially secured bond for Dominique.

The district attorney's office said the victim was transported to ECMC to be treated for a punctured lung and has been released.