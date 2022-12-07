Two arrests made after vehicle pursuit in Town of Niagara

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made after a vehicle pursuit in the Town of Niagara.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle in the area of Woodland Avenue and Saint Joseph Road in the Town of Niagara around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. The driver allegedly refused to comply and a pursuit occurred.

The two occupants allegedly fled the vehicle on foot in the area of Sadlo and Bellreng Drives. The sheriff's office said burglar tools, masks, gloves and other evidence of criminal activity was found within the vehicle.

After tracking, NCSO K9 Reggie alerted to an area about one block from the vehicle and the driver, who has been identified as 51-year-old Jacques Meness of Niagara Falls, allegedly fled on foot and was apprehended a short time later. The passenger, 33-year-old Paul Porter Jr. of Niagara Falls, was also apprehended in the area.

Meness and Porter Jr. were both charged with possession of burglar tools.

Meness was additionally charged with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, reckless driving and vehicle and traffic violations.

Both were released on appearance tickets.