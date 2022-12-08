Two arrested in North Tonawanda in connection to meth lab

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two North Tonawanda residents are facing multiple charges after police said they found items used to make methamphetamine in their home.

The North Tonawanda Police Department, Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and New York State Police executed a search warrant at 380 Roncroff Drive on Dec. 1.

During the home investigation, police said they found ingredients and equipment used to make methamphetamine. New York State Police removed the hazardous substances in accordance with Environmental Protection Agency standards.

According to police, Child Protective Services were notified of four children inside the home. They were turned over to other family members.

The homeowners, 40-year-old Jessica Cesar and 44-year-old John Cesar were arrested and charged with the following:

Manufacturing methamphetamine 2nd degree in the presence of persons under 16 years of age.

Manufacturing methamphetamine 3rd degree - two or more items of lab equipment/precursors.

Act in manner injurious to child under 17 years of age.

Police said both Cesar's had an active arrest warrant brought on by a previous methamphetamine investigation on Aug. 8.