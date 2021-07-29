Two arrested in connection with assault on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people have been arrested in connection with an assault outside of the Raymart on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls officials say the assault occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the Raymart located at 925 Pine Avenue. Officers responded for the report of a fight and a 34-year-old man was found laying on the ground near the gas pumps, motionless and unresponsive. The man was transported to ECMC where he was listed in stable condition with multiple facial fractures.

Officials say 22-year-old Eddie Thomas of Niagara Falls was arrested for his alleged involvement in the assault at the scene and he was charged with one count of assault in the second degree.

According to officials a second suspect was later identified as 37-year-old Quennel Jordan who allegedly fled the scene prior to police arrival. Members of the U.S. Marshal Task Force were able to locate and arrest Jordan after he attempted to flee from them on Wednesday.

Jordan was charged with one count of assault in the second degree. He also faces several other charges in connection with other incidents. He was arraigned Thursday in Niagara Falls City Court and held on $60,000 bail, he is due back in court August 4.