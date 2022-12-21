Watch Now
Two arrested for allegedly stealing from Dick's Sporting Goods in Batavia

Genesee County Sheriff"s Office
Posted at 11:39 AM, Dec 21, 2022
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced two people were arrested for allegedly stealing from Dick's Sporting Goods in Batavia.

27-year-old Jaszandra Davis and 19-year-old Kai Morris were arrested on Tuesday.

Davis faces the following charges:

  • Fourth-degree grand larceny
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property
  • Possession of burglar tools

Morris faces the following charges:

  • Fourth-degree grand larceny
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property
  • Possession of burglar tools
  • Second-degree obstruction of governmental administration

According to the sheriff's office, when deputies arrived at the store Davis and Morris were allegedly pushing to a cart full of stolen items and they were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

The were each released on appearance tickets and are due back in court on January 4.

