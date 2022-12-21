Two arrested for allegedly stealing from Dick's Sporting Goods in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced two people were arrested for allegedly stealing from Dick's Sporting Goods in Batavia.
27-year-old Jaszandra Davis and 19-year-old Kai Morris were arrested on Tuesday.
Davis faces the following charges:
- Fourth-degree grand larceny
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property
- Possession of burglar tools
Morris faces the following charges:
- Fourth-degree grand larceny
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property
- Possession of burglar tools
- Second-degree obstruction of governmental administration
According to the sheriff's office, when deputies arrived at the store Davis and Morris were allegedly pushing to a cart full of stolen items and they were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
The were each released on appearance tickets and are due back in court on January 4.