Two arrested following vehicle pursuit through several municipalities in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says two people have been arrested following a vehicle pursuit through several municipalities in Niagara County on Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle on Walmore Road in Wheatfield on Friday.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and continued driving north into Lewiston.

Sheriff's deputies and officers from police in Niagara continued to pursue the vehicle as it was fleeing officers.

The driver then crashed their vehicle into a civilian vehicle, driving for a short distance longer, until eventually stopping at the 1100-block of Saunders Settlement Road in Niagara Falls.

The crash resulted in an 87-year-old passenger of the rear-ended vehicle was taken to Mount St. Mary's Hospital to be treated for neck pain.

Sheriff's deputies say 47-year-old Michael Quarcini Jr., and 32-year-old Heather Moody, both of Niagara Falls, were taken into custody without incident.

Quarcini Jr. has been arrested on the following charges



Driving While Intoxicated

Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree

Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 2nd Degree

Reckless Driving

Multiple other vehicle and traffic charges

The sheriff's office says Moody was taken into custody on an active warrant also out of the City of Tonawanda for Burglary in the 3rd Degree, then transferred to City of Tonawanda police.

Quarcini Jr. was remanded to the Niagara County Jail, pending arraignment on his charges.