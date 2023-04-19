Watch Now
Two arrested following execution of search warrant in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced a search warrant was conducted Thursday on the first block of Harriet Avenue.

The search was conducted by the Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit and the Buffalo Police SWAT.

Police seized a shotgun, 9 grams of fentanyl, 4 ecstasy pills, 1 ounce of cocaine, 1 gram of heroin, and drug paraphernalia during their search.

Officers arrested 47-year-old Renauld Davis and 43-year-old Erika Davis. They were charged with:

  • Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • One count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • One count of criminal possession of a weapon
  • Three counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia
  • One count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
