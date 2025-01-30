Two arrested after vehicle was stolen in Springville, later located rolled over near Transit and Seneca

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made after a vehicle was stolen from a driveway in Springville and later located rolled over near the intersection of Transit Road and Seneca Street.
The sheriff's office said just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday dispatch received a report that a 2019 Kia Sorento was stolen from a driveway on Franklin Street in Springville. New York State Police located the vehicle traveling north on Route 219 but the driver allegedly refused to pull over. The driver continued into Hamburg and allegedly collided with a Town of Hamburg police vehicle.
According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle was later located rolled over near the intersection of Transit Road and Seneca Street. 22-year-old Jay Garlock of Springville and a 17-year-old adolescent offender from Buffalo allegedly fled after the crash but were apprehended a short distance away by law enforcement.
Garlock was charged with the following:
- Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property
- First-degree reckless endangerment
- Third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
- Third-degree attempted grand larceny
- Third-degree attempted unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
The adolescent offender was charged with the following:
- Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property
- Third-degreee attempted grand larceny
- Third-degree attempted unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
“I want to thank our partnering law enforcement agencies for their assistance. This criminal and reckless behavior across our region must end. This situation, and many others like it, could have ended in tragedy. Thankfully, it did not. I ask our policymakers to recognize the issue of property crime as one that needs to be addressed.”