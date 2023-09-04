Two arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit from Amherst to downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBKW) — Two people are in custody after a stolen vehicle was recovered in downtown Buffalo on Monday afternoon, according to Buffalo Police.

Police said the vehicle was recovered around 4 p.m. on Monday on the 190 Church Street exit off-ramp.

Police and Erie County's Air One helicopter tracked the vehicle, which was stolen from Amherst, until the people inside jumped out. Police said they tried to flee on foot, but officers on the ground apprehended them a "short time later." Police SUVs were seen just below the 190.

7 News saw a Dodge SUV being towed from the scene. There was damage to the front and left side of the SUV.

Police have not released the names of the suspects.