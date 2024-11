KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kenmore police announced two people were arrested after an investigation into an alleged illicit massage parlor.

Police said the arrests were made at Candy Spa located at 2815 Delaware Avenue. Both individuals were charged and given appearance tickets.

According to police, three people were living in the storefront, all from the New York City area.

The business is now closed and was given a cease and desist order by the village building inspector.