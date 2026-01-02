Two arrested after alleged hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people are facing multiple charges after an alleged hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle.

Town of Tonawanda Police responded to Sheridan Drive and Grand Island Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a red Mercury Mariner abandoned, with the engine still running and serious front-end damage.

An investigation found that the vehicle rear-ended a dark blue Chevrolet, which was stopped at a red light. The driver, Traci Boler, was not injured.

Witnesses reported seeing people leave the vehicle. Police say that the Mercury Mariner had been reported stolen out of Buffalo.

According to police, officers followed footsteps through the snow through Sheridan Park, the Sheridan Golf Course, and into the Sheridan Parkside neighborhood. Officers say they eventually arrested two people matching the witnesses' descriptions at 54 Sheridan Parkside Drive.

Arelys Cintronrivera, 20, and Keeyon Jordan, 19, both of Buffalo, were charged with two counts of criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner's consent

There are currently no threats to public safety.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 879-6613 or (716) 879-6606. You can also email confidentialtips@tonawanda.ny.us.