Two-alarm fire near Buffalo's Central Terminal ruled an arson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Fire Department investigators have ruled a Monday night fire near Central Terminal an arson.

In a press conference on Tuesday, BFD Commissioner William Renaldo said the two-alarm fire occurred about 1,000 yards from the rear of the Central Terminal at H&R Construction. Its address is listed as 20 Milburn Street.

Renaldo said mostly tires and construction debris were on fire and it went to a second alarm because the hydrants in the area are low volume and crews needed to relay water a considerable distance. Damage was estimated around $50,000.

On Tuesday Renaldo said the fire was "suspicious in nature," and on Wednesday it was announced that it has been ruled an arson. Investigators are asking for your help, anyone with information is asked to call the arson tipline at (716) 851-4515.

