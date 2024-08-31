Two-alarm fire in Buffalo leaves $600K in damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm fire that left an estimated $600,000 in damage early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out just before 5:40 a.m. in a vacant home at 119 Grace Street.

Buffalo Fire says the flames spread to two nearby homes at 117 and 123 Grace Street.

Fire investigators estimate the total damage at about $600,000:



Damage to 119 Grace Street is estimated at $150,000.

Damage to 117 and 123 Grace Street is estimated at $450,000.

The Red Cross is assisting six people due to the damage.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.