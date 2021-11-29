Watch
Two-alarm fire does $600K in damage to Getzville home

Posted at 8:31 AM, Nov 29, 2021
GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire investigators said a weekend fire did $600,000 in damage to a home in Getzville.

The Amherst Fire Central Alarm Office said the fire started in a garage on Heim Road just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday and quickly spread to the house. The Getzville Volunteer Fire Company was first to respond and put out a call for mutual aid.

A second alarm went out and crews from Snyder, Williamsville, East Amherst and North Amherst all assisted in knocking the fire down. They had it under control by 4:30 p.m.

Investigators said the family was able to evacuate the home safely and no one was hurt at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

