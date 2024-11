BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A commercial storage building on Ohio Street in Buffalo collapsed early Sunday morning following a large fire.

Buffalo Fire crews were called just after 3 a.m. to the storage building at 710 Ohio Street.

Fire officials said the storage building sustained significant damage estimated at $1,000,000 for the structure and $500,000 for the contents. Due to the damage, the building later collapsed.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.