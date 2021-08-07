Two 18-year-olds dead following crash in Olean

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says two 18-year-olds are dead following a crash in Olean, Friday night.

Investigators say they responded to a one-car rollover accident just after 10 p.m. Friday on Barnum Road in Olean.

Two 18-year-olds died as a result of the crash, while two juveniles were taken to Olean General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The names of those killed in the crash have not been released.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the crash along with assistance of local fire companies and New York State Police.