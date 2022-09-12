Twin Tower steel beam memorialized outside of East Aurora school

EAST AURORA, NY — September 11th, 2022, marked 21 years since the attack on the United States. Almost 3,000 Americans died when planes flew into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania.

But now, a piece of history is displayed outside a school in East Aurora.

A steel beam from the World Trade Center is now on permanent display at the Orsmby Educational Center. The installation ceremony was held on Friday and had first responders from the community join the school staff.

The monument's completion took over ten years as the former principal wished to have the piece installed before his retirement.

"We thought by having this near the front door it would be a great day for students to walk by it every day and their parents, family members to see and remind them of what happened, and hopefully to see what happened afterward, where everyone pulled together, it didn't matter what affiliation you were, everyone worked after for a few months, they were just Americans," said Tom Huebert, Former Principal of Ormsby Educational Center.

The center is now home to one of 500 beams from the Twin Towers.