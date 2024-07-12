Twin District Volunteer Fire Company mourns the loss of former member

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Twin District Volunteer Fire Company in Lancaster is mourning the loss of former member Daniel Foley.

According to the fire company, Foley died in the line of duty on July 9th following routine preparedness activities as a firefighter with the US Forest Service Wildland Firefighters. He was 27 years old.

The fire company said Foley joined Twin District as a junior firefighter and then became an active firefighter in 2014. He later became an EMT with AMR. Foley then became a professional firefighter in Fauquier County, VA before he returned to Lancaster and worked at the Buffalo VA Hospital. He then took a position as a professional firefighter with the US Forest Service Wildland Firefighters. His post was the Fremont-Winema National Forest — Bly Ranger District in Oregon Region 6.

"Please keep Dan’s family, his fiancé, her son, his many friends, and his Brother and Sister firefighters in your thoughts and prayers," the fire company said in a Facebook post.