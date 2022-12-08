Twin City to end ambulance service in City of Lockport

The City of Lockport will be losing its ambulance service. Twin Cities Ambulance has notified city lawmakers that it will be ending service on January 31.

But the City of Lockport Fire Department says it would be able to take over the service, however, politics seems to be standing in the way and this vital service is 'hanging in the balance'.

“We’ve kept people informed all the way — nothing is happening here is a surprise to anybody that's been in the loop,” said Terrance Clark, president, Twin City Ambulance.

South Lockport Fire Company has one of the highest emergency call volumes in Niagara County., averaging seven to ten calls a day and that includes responding to the City of Lockport.

As I was interviewing Fire Chief Chris Mclune-Case an emergency call came into the company for the city,

“We’re getting perfect example — we’re getting called to the City of Lockport right now because there are no commercial agencies available,” described Chief Mclune-Case. “If Twin City pulls out of Lockport — someone’s going to have to pick up the slack.”

Twin City Ambulance responds to the city, but it is dealing with a staffing shortage and has notified Lockport it will no longer be able to service the area at the end of next month.

“We are very taxed at the moment with the amount of call volume that we have and the limited amount of personnel that we have — they need to get back into the ambulance business,” Clark remarked.

Clark says they've been providing service to the City of Lockport since 2014, but since about 2016 have been working there without a contract.

Twin City ambulance responding to a call in City of Lockport. But at the end of January Twin City will end its service to Lockport. Now the City must come up with a new plan. Lockport City Fire says it is willing to respond. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/LU5Og9UrJx — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) December 8, 2022

In 2014 the city cut 12 firefighters in a cost-cutting move and ended the ambulance service it provided for more than 40 years.

But so far there's no word from city hall on how it will replace the ambulance service. And right now, there are wait times of up to 30 minutes in some situations.

“I know what it's like to watch somebody die and it's an absolute crime that we're forcing our citizens to wait for an ambulance — it's inexcusable,” reflected Paul Beakman, president, Lockport City Common Council.

Beakman, who's a retired police officer, tells me he is “disgusted” because four council members are not in support of the city conducting its own service. He says they're still holding a grudge from 2014's financial troubles and are too worried about politics.

“We a full fire department ready to serve our community and the only thing stopping it is the Lockport common council and it's wrong,” Beakman explained.

“There's no words to describe the feeling of being in somebody's living room telling them that — it's coming — the ambulance is coming. And then 15 minutes go by — 20 minutes go by — 30 minutes go by — it’s just not fair,” Luca Quagliano, chief, Lockport City Fire Department.

The city fire chief tells me the city has already bought two ambulances and has enough paramedics to assist and there is “no valid reason” why they can't handle the calls.

“They like to use the term profitable — public safety isn't meant to be profitable — it’s a service you provide to your constituents,” Chief Quagliano stated.

Twin City says it is willing to offer some flexibility if Lockport isn't ready by the end of next month. But right now, fire leaders are calling on the city to “do the right thing”.

“Realistically they’re playing with people’s lives now and this is something that we can’t allow to continue,” said Chief McClune-Case.

The City of Lockport Common Council will be meeting next Wednesday, December 14, and there is no doubt this will be up for a big debate.

But Council President Beakman says they have no resolution before lawmakers at this time and he’s not sure it will be resolved.

7 News reached out to the Lockport mayor, but she was not available for comment.

