AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Twin City Ambulance is offering full-time pay to those willing to become an EMT.

Twin City Ambulance will host a class that will train individuals with the skills needed to prepare for the state's certification exam.

After obtaining their certification, students are eligible to receive a $45,000 starting salary, 401k, and health insurance at no cost.

The EMT class will begin in August at the Twin City Headquarters in Amherst.

You can find applications here.