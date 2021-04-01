Turkey breaks into Erie County home causes damage, removed by DEC

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced a turkey was caught breaking and entering in Erie County on March 23.

Officials say the homeowner heard a large bang and crash from her upstairs bedroom and found a turkey broke through a glass window. The woman was able to confine the turkey to a bathroom by closing the door until DEC officers arrived.

The turkey flew around the bathroom, crashing into mirrors and walls, but was eventually removed by two DEC officers who used a fishing net to pin it down. The turkey was set free and the officer assisted the homeowner in cleaning up the mess.

"DEC's Environmental Conservation Police Officers are working hard in communities across New York to protect natural resources by upholding our state's stringent laws and regulations and protecting public safety," Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "Our ECOs are expertly trained to perform their duties in every setting-from cities to wilderness-and continue to adapt to meet new and emerging challenges as they build on their longstanding commitment to protect New York's environment."