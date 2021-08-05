TSA officers at Buffalo Airport prevent woman from bringing loaded handgun on flight

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — TSA officers at Buffalo Niagara International Airport caught and prevented a woman trying to bring a loaded handgun with six bullets onto her flight, Wednesday.

TSA officials say a woman from Cattaraugus attempted to pass through the x-ray machine with the gun, which was when officers spotted the gun.

Once officers spotted the gun, they took the gun away and were able to detain the passenger.

“The detection of the gun yesterday was the seventh gun caught at our Buffalo checkpoints so far this year, which is the highest number of guns our officers have caught at the at the airport, and ties the seven our officers caught in 2018,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “I commend the alertness of the officers involved for the detection of this firearm and preventing it from going onto a plane. Additionally, I also appreciate the quick response of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police in taking control of the firearm.”

In 2021, seven firearms have been recovered at the Buffalo Airport, which is the most since 2018, despite fewer people traveling due to COVID-19.