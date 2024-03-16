Trust God Ministries raising money for youth program by hosting a fish fry fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Trust God Ministries and Rise in Victory Foundation are doing a "feed five thousand fish fry fundraiser" to raise money for a youth program.

Bruce Warrick is the founder of the ministry.

He tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that he has a heart for the youth.

“Right now our youth they’re searching for love,” he says. “They’re searching for somebody that cares for them and I know that I am the one.”

Bruce has been working in the community since 2016.

His mission has always been faith-based while mentoring the youth all in the same building.

He's hoping this fundraiser - fish fry meals that he cooks every Friday just for $25 will help with his goal.

“The first program I want to do is trauma self and trauma self is dealing with their trauma while trauma self adds self-control,” he says. “I believe that not only is this a new journey for me to do, but having my own space for our youth to have a safe space to come.”

Others say it’s about unity in the community to uplift the younger generations.

“The reason why I’m with him is because you don’t see too many men my age that love god like how I love him and trying to do something good with the youth,” says Brandon Lee, a member of the organization.

"Conneway Cares," a nonprofit by Conway the Machine, a Buffalo rapper, and Drumwork Music Group tells me they’re always in full support of Bruce's mission.

“A lot of times as adults we forget about our youth, but we also have to remember we once were youth and we were in the same position,” Stan Da Man, a producer of Drumwork Music Group. “So what we’re doing right now is bringing the youth and the older adults and Christ all in one together which is beautiful.”

Click here to learn more about Trust God Ministries' mission and how you can help.

Below are more details about the fish fry fundraiser: