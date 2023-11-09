'Trust fall' during gym class leaves 16-year-old girl in hospital with serious head injury

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Jamestown Public School District is investigating an incident during a physical education class that has left an 11th-grade student in the hospital with a serious head injury.

Lindsey Smith tells 7 News her 16-year-old daughter Cheyenne was doing "trust fall" exercises last Thursday when she was kicked in the head. A trust fall is an activity when someone intentionally falls backward, often with their arms crossed, trusting a person standing behind them will catch them.

While falling back, Smith says her daughter was kicked in the head, causing a brain bleed and injury.

According to Smith, students were told by a teacher they would lose grade points if they did not take part in the activity.

Cheyenne was later taken to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, where she underwent a 12-hour surgery because of complications, Smith said.

In a statement to 7 News Reporter Michael Schwartz, Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the district has launched an investigation.

"Jamestown Public Schools has been actively investigating a report of an activity in a Jamestown High School physical education class. The district takes very seriously any matter of student safety. While we understand the community’s concerns and desire for information, we must emphasize that, due to an ongoing investigation and the confidentiality of student matters, we are unable to divulge specific details regarding the situation. Our primary focus remains the safety and well-being of all students. JPS holds the highest expectations concerning student well-being and safety and will always take appropriate action given the outcome of the investigation."

In response to Michael's question about whether any faculty or staff member has been removed as the investigation continues, the district said it cannot comment on personnel issues.

Smith says her daughter is a fighter whose strength is inspiring all those around her.

"She's strong. And I know she will pull through. Just hoping she's her sweet self still," Smith said.