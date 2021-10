BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Some local kids got a jump start on Halloween.

The second annual Trunk or Treat spectacular took place Sunday afternoon at Losson Park in Cheektowaga.

More than 1,000 tickets were reserved for the event, with children showing up in some pretty amazing costumes.

The Cheektowaga Fire and Police Departments, along with the Jeep Wrangler Club of Western New York, came together to give kids a fun experience.

The kids left with all kinds of treats, including candy and toys.