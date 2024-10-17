Trucking industry calls for extended timeline on New York's Zero Emission Requirements

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some New York truckers are asking state lawmakers to pump the brakes on new industry regulations that kick in next year.

These drivers said Albany has set unattainable goals that they lack the support and resources to achieve. All of this revolves around the state's advanced clean truck regulations. They were adopted in 2021 and require a percentage of 2025 trucks sold in New York to be "zero-emission vehicles."

The percentage goes up each year for the next decade. Members of the trucking industry held a meeting Thursday asking for changes to the requirements.

We spoke with truck drivers fueling up in Cheektowaga who sounded off on the requirements.

"It's just not feasible," Tyrone Stinson said."It would cost too much money to integrate systems like that when it's more sufficient to just use diesel fuel to keep things in America going."

Another concern Stinson has — how long it takes to charge an electric vehicle.

"Truckers they have timelines where they have to be somewhere where they only have so much drive time and if you have drive time and say it takes an hour or two hours to charge your battery up that's time that truck is going ot be sitting there," he explained.

He also is worried about operating electric trucks in the winter.

The Trucking Association of New York and members of the industry echoed those same concerns Thursday and called on the state to change its timeline and requirements.

"Unfortunately this regulation could threaten our progress that we've been making as it relates to environmental initiatives," Kendra Hems, President of the Trucking Association of New York said.

She said the industry has already taken steps to reduce emissions from heavy trucks and as a result, the industry has seen a reduction in pollutants by nearly 99 percent.

Hem said while they support the transition to zero emissions, New York's Advanced Clean Truck mandates are overly aggressive.

"We do not have infrastructure in the State of New York to support the use of these vehicles. The average range of use on a heavy electric truck is about 280 miles and since the rule was adopted in 2021 New York has not installed a single heavy duty charger," Hems said.

She also said cost is a major concern with the average price of a new clean diesel truck ranging from $180,000 to $200,000 and an electric truck nearly $500,000.

The NYSDEC released the following statement: