Trucking companies say they've been overcharged by E-Z Pass at New York State thruway tolls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York trucking companies said they are being overcharged hundreds of dollars by E-Z Pass at the Exit 55 cashless tolling gantry on the thruway.

"I have contested it. I have gotten $81.57 back. That was my credit. The rest of it... I guess I eat it," Edward Krafft, owner of Krafft Trucking Inc, said.

Last Thursday, the Thruway Authority told 7 Eyewitness News an issue was detected on an E-Z Pass reader in April, and it was immediately repaired. Trucking companies said otherwise.

"Well I've got the May statement right here. I was charged $75.67. The amount should have been $9.30. They owe me $66.37," Krafft said.

In addition to being overcharged by E-Z Pass, they say they're getting bills from Tolls by Mail, where they're charging them for both the tractor and the trailer.

"It shows the picture of the trailer. The trailer has nothing to do with the E-Z Pass tag. If I've already been charged with the tractor, how can you charge me with the license plate of the trailer? They're double dipping basically," Christine Anderson, office manager for King Petroleum, said.

Anderson and Krafft said they disputed the Tolls by Mail with proof of the E-Z Pass charges.

"We received your dispute, but basically I still owe it. They want me to pay $47.70. They're racking me twice I believe," Anderson said.

Anderson and Krafft said they tried to phone for help.

"You can try to get them on the phone if you're good for two or three hours. Someone may pick up if they don't hang up," Krafft said.

"Give me a call. Let's go over it. Let's discuss it. Tell me what I owe and I'll pay it," Anderson said.

The Thruway Authority said in a statement to 7 Eyewitness News:

“The Authority continues to actively work with the E-ZPass Customer Service Center to identify and correct any charges to impacted customers. We encourage all individual customers with New York E-ZPass accounts to check their E-ZPass accounts and contact the E-ZPass customer service center at 800-333-8655 if they notice any discrepancies.”