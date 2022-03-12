Truckers keep a close eye on gas prices and inflation

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — While Timothy Overton pumping gas into his tractor-trailer, he was paying close attention. The price at the pump, keeps going up and up.

"It was about $200, now it's about $400, "said Overton about the price of filling up his truck. "I've got a small tank, but the big tanks it was $700-$800. Every day it goes up more and more."

Gas is just one factor when it comes to inflation.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the average price of a gallon of gas, nationally, has shot up over $0.62 a gallon, according to AAA.

"I know that everything is going to be going up. I ain't got no choice. We shop and I'm watching. The the food goes up, what are you gonna do," asked Overton.

According to ABC News, not including this past month, inflation has jumped upwards of 8 percent.