LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Around 11:30 a.m. Monday Lancaster police announced Central Avenue was closed to all traffic between Walden Avenue and Commerce Parkway due to a commercial truck and trailer stuck underneath the train bridge.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area as patrols responded.

No information was provided on whether or not anyone was injured or if any significant damage occurred.