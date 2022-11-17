Truck drivers make final push to leave WNY before NYS Thruway closures

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is now already less traffic on the New York State Thruway than normal now that commercial drivers are not allowed on the thruway between Rochester and the Pennsylvania state line.

Ahead of the closure, truck drivers at Jim's Truck Plaza in Cheektowaga were fueling up and stocking up.

"My daughter actually made me her special sandwiches last night so I'll be munching on those," Cornelius Berry, a truck driver said.

With the intense snow on the way, truck drivers had to race against the clock.

"Well I'm gonna gas up and I'm trying to get as far away from New York as I possibly can," RaShawn Poindexter, another truck driver said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul told 7 News the New York State Thruway, between exit 46 Rochester and exit 61 PA border, will be closed to commercial traffic beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

"It is serious. It is serious because if I leave after tonight I'm gonna have to take back roads to get out of here," Poindexter added.

Truck drivers tell me they’re gassing up and getting out of the #Buffalo area ASAP. 🚛❄️



With portions of the #NYSThruway shutting down for commercial drivers ONLY, many told me this announcement switched up their travel plans. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/y9xZ4puQGd — Kristen Mirand (@kristen_mirand) November 17, 2022

Governor Hochul said she made this call to prevent tractor trailers from getting stranded on the thruway for days.

"I'm 'bout to get out of here," Berry said laughing, " I don't want to deal with it if I don't have to."

Poindexter, who grew up in Buffalo, said the announcement to close the thruway switched his plans.

"But I was chilling with my family and when I saw the news I was like I got to leave today," he said.

For Oleg Plugovoy, he had to travel to Niagara Falls from Cheektowaga, and then back down to New Jersey.

"I have 8 to 7 hours today so I need to get out of here," he said.

These drivers know to stock up and to prepare for what they hope does not happen.

"I just went to Tops and got me some food, so I got a lot of food in there just in case I get stuck I'll be alright. Hopefully not," Poindexter said.

As Western New Yorkers brace for the first major storm of the season, these drivers all have the same message for travelers.

"I just want everybody to be safe out there - just be safe," Poindexter said.

