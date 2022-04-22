Truck driver killed in Silver Springs accident

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck owned by the county's Highway Department.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on Friday in the Village of Silver Springs. A witness says the dump truck suddenly veered across East Perry Avenue, sheered an electrical pole, and hit several parked cars before crashing into a building.

The dump truck driver, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

