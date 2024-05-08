Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Truck crashes into Salamanca Public Library; repairs needed before reopening

SCHEDULE PREDICTIONS.png
Salamanca Public Library
SCHEDULE PREDICTIONS.png
Posted at 3:27 PM, May 08, 2024

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Salamanca Public Library is closed until further notice after a truck crashed into the building Tuesday.

image005.jpeg

Rescue teams from Salamanca and Olean were called to help after the truck hit a support column, causing the structural integrity of the building to be compromised.

The teams worked together to stabilize the corner of the building so the truck could be safely removed.

image004.jpeg

No word on any injuries resulting from this incident.

The library posted on Facebook Wednesday, thanking everyone for their assistance. It says, after further inspection, it was decided the library must remain closed to the public until repairs can be made.

The library says if you need to return items, the book drop outside is still accessible.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!