Truck crashes into Salamanca Public Library; repairs needed before reopening

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Salamanca Public Library is closed until further notice after a truck crashed into the building Tuesday.

Rescue teams from Salamanca and Olean were called to help after the truck hit a support column, causing the structural integrity of the building to be compromised.

The teams worked together to stabilize the corner of the building so the truck could be safely removed.

No word on any injuries resulting from this incident.

The library posted on Facebook Wednesday, thanking everyone for their assistance. It says, after further inspection, it was decided the library must remain closed to the public until repairs can be made.

The library says if you need to return items, the book drop outside is still accessible.