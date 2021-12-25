Truck crashes into Depew Municipal Building on Christmas Eve

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Depew say a driver crashed their truck into the Depew Municipal Building on Christmas Eve.

Investigators say they responded to a report of a fire alarm at the Depew Municipal Building on Manitou Street just before 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Officials say the building was vacant at the time of the crash.

Police say the truck was occupied by two people at the time and authorities suspect alcohol was involved with the crash, however the crash is still under investigation.