Truck carrying liquid manure crashes on I-90, eastbound lanes closed at Exit 49

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — All eastbound lanes between exit 49 and exit 48A on the I-90 New York State Thruway are closed due to a tractor trailer crash.

The crash happened between the Depew and Pembroke exit.

As of 4 p.m., all eastbound traffic was being diverted off the thruway at Exit 49.

According to officials, a tractor and trailer separated and spilled liquid manure on to the road.

The New York State Thruway Authority says to expect severe delays if traveling eastbound on the I-90.

The crash remains under investigation. 7 News is working to learn any information about injuries to those involved.